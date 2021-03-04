LAWRENCEVILLE – Another match led to another shutout for the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team in a 1-0 victory against a quality Reinhardt University team Thursday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies have won their fourth straight match to begin the spring season, outscoring the opponents by a 10-1 total margin.
Senior Krishna Clarke delivered the only goal for the hosts when his shot from the top of the 18-yard box glanced off the inside part of the right post in the 24th minute. Senior Toni Tiente controlled possession of the ball in the middle of the pitch before finding Clarke for the scoring opportunity.
GGC outshot Reinhardt (9-2 and receiving votes in the NAIA preseason poll) 6-0 in the first half and held a 9-4 edge in shots for the match.
The Eagles nearly tied the match in the 67th minute when Frans Sigurdsson attempted a shot from 10 yards away from goal. However, senior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic made a leaping save to keep the visitors off the scoreboard. Gligorovic made another save four minutes later off a free kick to preserve the shutout, his second of the season.
“This match was everything that I thought it would be, a gritty battle," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "That happens every time our two programs play. It was a good goal from Krishna and resulted from something that we’ve been working on in practice. I was pleased with how organized we were defensively.”
Thursday marked the first win for GGC on its home turf in the series against Reinhardt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.