The 10th season of Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer will feature eight home matches and a conference tournament at home during the upcoming 2021 fall season.
The Grizzlies, led by head coach Steve DeCou, will open the season with a home match against Union College (Ky.) on Aug. 24 — the same date in 2012 that the program played its first match and first intercollegiate competition in the college’s athletics history.
Other home matches for GGC will include a Labor Day Grizzly Classic with matches against McPherson College (Kan.) on Sept. 4 and Mid-America Christian University (Okla.) on Sept. 6.
Three consecutive home matches will follow later in September: Talladega College (Ala.) on Sept. 16, SCAD Savannah on Sept. 18, and Middle Georgia State University on Sept. 21.
October home matches are scheduled against Montreat College (N.C.) on Oct. 9 and Florida College on Oct. 30.
GGC has been awarded the opportunity to host the four-team championship tournament of the newly named Continental Athletic Conference on Nov. 12-13 at the Grizzly Soccer Complex. The CAC was formerly known as the Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.).
Overall, the Grizzlies will play seven matches this fall against opponents that qualified for the 2020 NAIA national championship tournament, including three teams that reached the final site.
Georgia Gwinnett College had a 10-2-2 mark this past spring that featured the first unbeaten regular season in program history. The team hosted an Opening Round match in the 2020-21 NAIA tournament.
