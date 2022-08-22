The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team begins the 2022 season ranked No. 23 in the NAIA poll, a spot veteran coach Steve DeCou won’t dispute, although he does believe his team should move up quickly.
“The preseason poll is generally a regurgitation of the previous year’s postseason poll,” said DeCou, now in his 11th season as the Grizzlies’ coach and the only head coach in program history. “We ended up No. 23 (last year) and I’m fine with that. Are we a No. 23 team? I don’t think so, but you’ve got to start somewhere.
“If we have some early success, we’ll climb up those polls with no problem. It doesn’t matter where you are today — it’s what happens in that last poll in November, before they announce the seedings for the national tournament.”
The Grizzlies open the 2022 campaign on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Reinhardt University in Waleska and will then travel to Tennessee to face Bryan College on Saturday, Aug. 27. GGC’s home opener, against Milligan University, is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Grizzly Soccer Complex in Lawrenceville.
Although there are plenty of teams that would be pleased to end their season with a winning record, GGC’s 9-6-1 mark in 2021 represented the first time the Grizzlies did not win at least 10 games in a campaign.
Hampered by injuries late in the year, the shorthanded Grizzlies dropped three of their last five games, including a 2-0 loss to Florida National University in the Continental Athletic Conference tournament and a 1-0 loss to Ottawa University (Ariz.) in the NAIA national tournament, a situation DeCou vowed would not be repeated.
“Because of COVID, we had a smaller roster last year and when injuries hit, it derailed the season,” DeCou said. “We were in pretty good shape until the end of the year when the injury bug hit us. ... That’s not ever going to happen again. I’ll carry bigger rosters. We’ll be better because of that.
“The bar has been set pretty high around this place, and last year we didn’t live up to the standards we set for ourselves. Some schools would be happy to have the type of success we did, but that wasn’t good enough.”
With the addition of nine transfers and five freshmen, GGC has a 29-player roster (the largest in school history) and is poised to return to the days when a dozen or more victories was the norm. In addition, there are at least eight Grizzlies on the roster who played in 10 or more games last season and DeCou said there are six seniors returning for their fifth year.
Leading the pack of seasoned players is senior Karim Tmimi, who led the team in 2021 with 10 goals and five assists and was an honorable mention All-American selection. He’ll be joined by sophomores Jason Strambu (five goals) and Jack Brown (four goals).
Newcomers who have already made an impression on DeCou include junior striker Emanuele Sordi (a transfer from Lincoln College), sophomore forward Antione Ferez (a transfer from Bethel University), sophomore goalkeeper Ron Boaz (a transfer from Tyler Junior College) and junior midfielder Odin Solheim (a transfer from Milligan University).
“Our coaching staff has done a great job with recruiting and reloading the roster,” said DeCou, whose coaching record is 122-42-18 at GGC and 243-134-33 in 22 years. “The upperclassmen are back and are fit and ready to go. We’ve had two scrimmages and I really like the progress compared to last year and to other years. We’re in a good position to be successful.”
Mindful that his team plays in “a conference of independents” and that the tougher the opponents the better chance the team has to qualify for the NAIA national tournament, DeCou has assembled a schedule that includes six, top-25 teams, including defending national champion Keiser University (Florida).
“It’s a loose configuration for a conference, but we do have an avenue to getting an automatic berth in the national tournament with the freedom of not being constrained by conference restrictions,” he said. “We don’t have to play conference bottom dwellers. We play the big hitters, the guys in the national limelight and we tend to play a difficult schedule.
“The goal is to win the conference tournament and qualify for nationals, but we also want to put ourselves high enough in the rankings based on the quality of our opponents that we potentially get a high seed at the national tournament, host an opening round game and continue to be ranked in the national picture.”
While the GGC coaching staff will analyze personnel and strategy throughout the season, DeCou said he’s already pleased with the team’s chemistry, especially after two COVID-plagued seasons that made togetherness difficult to develop.
“For us, recruiting is 1A and chemistry is 1B,” he said. “You’ve got to have the horses to win, but once you’ve got them in here they’ve all got to be on the same page and moving in the same direction. That’s the thing we spent the most time with in the spring, developing the returning group. The foundation is now there and the veterans are taking the young guys and the new guys and showing them this is what it means to be a group, this is how we act, this is how we train.
“We’ve made sure to spend a lot of time developing chemistry, camaraderie and team. That’s one of the things that kind of got pushed to the side because of COVID.”
