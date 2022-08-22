The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team begins the 2022 season ranked No. 23 in the NAIA poll, a spot veteran coach Steve DeCou won’t dispute, although he does believe his team should move up quickly. 

“The preseason poll is generally a regurgitation of the previous year’s postseason poll,” said DeCou, now in his 11th season as the Grizzlies’ coach and the only head coach in program history. “We ended up No. 23 (last year) and I’m fine with that. Are we a No. 23 team? I don’t think so, but you’ve got to start somewhere.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.