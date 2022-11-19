LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College junior Aleksandar Rajkovic scored with two seconds remaining in the second overtime period to send the top-seeded Grizzlies to the 2022 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship final site.

Rajkovic’s heroics capped a hard-fought NAIA Second Round match to edge No. 2-seed Columbia College (Missouri) 2-1 following 110 minutes of action in the Lawrenceville Bracket match at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

