Forster emotion.jpg

From left, Aleksandar Rajkovic (16), Karim Tmimi (10), James Forster (25) and Gianmaria Fiore (6) celebrate after Forster’s goal in Georgia Gwinnett College's win on Sept. 10, 2022.

 Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics

The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team hits the halfway point of the 2022 season ranked No. 11 nationally in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll, announced by the NAIA national office.

The Grizzlies (6-1-1) have been ranked inside the top-15 in all three weekly polls for this regular season. The Top 25 poll is conducted by a nationwide panel of coaches.

