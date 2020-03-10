LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team showed no rust from a nine-day break in the spring schedule by sweeping a pair of home dual matches on Monday at the GGC Tennis Facility. The victories extend the Grizzlies’ winning streak to 122 consecutive matches.
Top-ranked GGC (13-0) defeated No. 13 University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) 7-0 in the afternoon before picking up a 7-0 victory against Indiana Tech in the evening.
The team took a 1-0 lead against Cumberlands by securing the doubles point with a 6-1 win by senior Federico Herrera Duran and junior Federico Bonacia on the No. 1 court. That followed a victory by sophomore Jose Dugo and freshman Alex Gurmendi, which won all six games at No. 2 doubles. Junior Valentino Caratini and freshman Max Bertimon recorded a 6-2 win on the No. 3 court to round out the winners.
In singles, straight-set victories by Herrera Duran on the No. 6 court, Bonacia at No. 3 and senior Mika Kosonen at No. 5 assured the team victory.
Gurmendi earned a 6-3, 6-4 triumph at No. 4 singles, while Bertimon and Dugo recorded straight-set wins to complete the dual match sweep.
Against Indiana Tech, GGC won the doubles point when the tandem of Bonacia and Herrera Duran picked up a 6-2 victory on the No. 1 court. Then, Bertimon clinched the match victory with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles.
Also in singles, Kosonen and Caratini recorded straight-set wins on the No. 4 and No. 6 courts. Dugo won by identical 6-2 set scores at No. 2 and Bonacia was victorious by 6-3, 6-4 scores at No. 3 to complete the 7-0 victory.
GGC’s 122 straight wins stand as the third longest winning streak in all of collegiate sports.
