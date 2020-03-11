LAWRENCEVILLE – The top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis picked up its 14th straight win of the 2020 spring season with a 6-0 victory in a dual match against Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.) on Wednesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (14-0) recorded a doubles-point triumph and five straight-set singles wins before a rain shower ended the match. The victory extends GGC’s winning streak to 123 consecutive matches.
In singles play, seniors Mika Kosonen and Federico Herrera Duran won all 12 games on the No. 5 and No. 6 courts. Then, freshman Max Bertimon picked up a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles to clinch GGC’s match victory.
Sophomore Jose Dugo recorded a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles and freshman Alex Gurmendi earned a 6-0, 6-4 triumph at No. 4 court to round out the winners. The duo combined for a 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles.
Also in doubles, junior Valentino Caratini and Bertimon won all six games on the No. 3 court. Junior Federico Bonacia and Herrera Duran picked up a 6-3 win at the top of the doubles lineup.
“While Olivet Nazarene played good in doubles, we were solid to win all three matches to get the point," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "That strong play transitioned into singles. The guys have a business-like approach and do what’s necessary to get the job done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.