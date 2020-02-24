JOHNS CREEK — Strong singles play led the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team to a 6-0 victory over Florida National University on Monday morning. Rain moved play in the match indoors to the James Creek Tennis Center.
The Grizzlies improved to 6-0 on the season and extended their winning streak to 115 consecutive dual matches.
In a match that only featured singles play, sophomore Jose Dugo collected the first victory with a 6-2, 6-2 win on the No. 2 court. Junior Federico Bonacia followed with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph at the top of the lineup.
Freshman Max Bertimon won 12 of 15 games on the No. 3 court and classmate Alex Gurmendi clinched the team victory with a 6-0, 6-3 victory at No. 4.
Seniors Mika Kosonen and Federico Herrera Duran rounded out the winners in straight sets on the No. 5 and No. 6 courts, respectively.
“The players were great today and adjusted well to playing on the indoor courts," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We’re embarking on a busy week in our schedule (with two matches Wednesday and three on Saturday)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.