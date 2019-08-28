LAWRENCEVILLE — Scoring an early goal and surrendering a late tally resulted in a 1-1 draw for the second consecutive match in the No. 12-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team’s home opener against Bryan College (Tenn.) on Tuesday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (1-0-2) got off to a flying start when junior Toni Tiente used his head to deflect a pass from senior Malik Thornell for a goal in the fourth minute. It marked the first goal of the season for the reigning second NAIA All-America team selection.
Bryan, which was opening its season, threatened to score throughout the match. The visitors held a 21-6 edge in shots, including an 18-4 advantage during regulation time.
The Lions finally broke through for the tying goal in the 88th minute when a volley by Felipe Teruel from the edge of the six-yard box bounced off the crossbar and landed into the GGC net.
Tiente nearly sent the home fans happy midway through the first overtime period when a header was deflected away from the goal by Bryan goalkeeper Easton Hartman. It was his only save of the match.
Meanwhile, junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic made a career-high 10 saves, including six during the first half.