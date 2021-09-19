COLUMBIA, Ky. – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team marked the halfway point of the 2021 season and closed out a five-match road trip with a monumental 2-0 victory against No. 12 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) on Saturday night.
GGC (5-3) recorded its first win over a nationally ranked opponent this season and first since defeating No. 23 Truett-McConnell University 4-2 on March 6, 2021.
First-half goals from junior Addie Adame in the 15th minute and freshman Ashley Donselaar in the 41st minute were all the scoring for the Grizzlies, which outshot Lindsey Wilson (1-2) by a 15-12 margin in the match.
The team’s goals came on the only shots on goal in the first half.
Adame’s goal came off a combination play with sophomore Bre Harvey. Then, Donselaar converted a breakaway opportunity against Lindsey Wilson goalkeeper Maya Coan, the reigning NAIA Defensive Player of the Week. It was Donselaar’s first collegiate goal. Freshman Clara Lidquist delivered the pass to Donselaar to create the scoring chance.
Meanwhile, sophomore goalkeeper Matilda Waldt made four saves for her first collegiate shutout.
GGC went 3-2 during its five-match road trip. The team will play its first home match since August 28 by hosting Middle Georgia State University on Wednesday, September 22, at 7 p.m. from the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
“This is a big win for us," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "I’m proud of the girls’ performance on the road against a really good Lindsey Wilson team. Matilda (Waldt) played great in goal and bounced back from Thursday (a 3-0 loss at Campbellsville University). This match shows the benefits of putting pressure on an opponent. It is going to be nice to be back at home and build off the momentum from tonight.”
