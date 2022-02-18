LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA’s top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team wasted little time in picking up its fifth victory of the season, defeating No. 13 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) 4-0 Friday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (5-0) won the opening match of the second weekend of the Grizzly Invitational. The team is scheduled to play four matches over the three-day event.
GGC quickly grabbed the doubles point for a 1-0 advantage. The sophomore tandem of Iryna Lysykh and Selina Pichler won all six games on the No. 2 court before sophomores Ale Ferrer and Liza Velykorodna clinched the point with a 6-1 triumph on the No. 3 court. Senior Maria Genovese and sophomore Stephanie Fernandez also were victorious 6-2 at the top of the doubles lineup.
In singles, Pichler continued her strong play with a dominating 6-1, 6-1 victory on the No. 2 court. Junior Tereza Koplova followed by winning 12 of the 13 games at No. 5 singles for the team’s third point of the match. Then, Lysykh clinched the victory on the No. 3 court with a straight set triumph. She won all six games in the opening set before closing the match with a 6-2 second set score.
The Grizzlies were leading in the remaining three singles matches before the contest was halted after the team’s fourth point was secured.
“The girls came out and dominated today," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "They were on and off the court very quickly and set the tone early with their strong play in doubles. I’m happy with their performance. Selina was dominant in both singles and doubles. That helped us be very strong at No. 2 and No. 3 singles today."
