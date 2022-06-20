The Georgia Gwinnett College’s successful tennis programs will have a familiar leader.
Hannah Keeling was announced Monday as the Grizzlies' new head coach for men's and women's tennis, returning to Lawrenceville and the GGC Tennis Facility as the replacement for founding head coach Chase Hodges, who remains as an advisor with the program.
Keeling was an assistant coach at GGC from 2018-20, helping the men’s and women’s teams sweep NAIA national championships in 2018 and 2019.
“Essentially, I’m coming home,” Keeling said. “It’s a distinguished honor to be the head coach at Georgia Gwinnett College. I look forward to maintaining the program’s tradition, continuing its winning ways and reinforcing the family aspect that I cherish as a proud Grizzly.”
Keeling has been a successful NCAA Division I head coach during the past two years. She led the Georgia State University women’s tennis team to a 17-6 record this past spring, including a 9-1 mark in Sun Belt Conference matches. The Panthers advanced to the second round of the conference tournament. The team’s 2022 performance was a 15-win improvement from the season before she arrived.
Previously, Keeling led the 2021 Missouri State University women’s tennis team to a 12-10 record, an eight-win improvement from 2020, and advanced to the championship match of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
“We’ve found the perfect person to continue leading our men’s and women’s tennis programs to success,” GGC associate vice president of athletics Darin Wilson said. “Hannah brings a wealth of experience back to GGC after two years of rebuilding two NCAA Division I programs. She knows our program’s culture and expectations and I look forward to her continuing the tradition that Chase has established. I’m eager to see what the future holds with Hannah at the helm.”
Keeling can draw on her head coaching experience the past two years, as well as her experience with GGC's dominant program.
“The head coaching experience (from the past two years) has been incredibly valuable and provides a lot of confidence in now leading the GGC program," Keeling said. "I can take lessons learned from Missouri State and Georgia State into this position.”
Georgia Gwinnett College's men’s tennis program has captured eight straight NAIA national championships and has won the last 168 matches — the longest winning streak in collegiate sports history. The Grizzlies have a 32-0 record in NAIA Championship tournament play. The 2022 team had a 21-0 record with victories against NAIA and NCAA Division I, II and III opponents.
Meanwhile, the women’s tennis program has won six straight NAIA titles and 59 straight matches, including a 17-0 record this spring against quality NAIA and NCAA competition.
“GGC is a unique and special place, with both tennis teams being family orientated. The teams are passionate about working hard for each other and winning national championships together,” said Keeling. “The GGC Tennis Facility is phenomenal, and the school and administration support both programs. There’s no other place that I would rather be as a head coach.”
As an assistant coach, Keeling mentored former GGC women’s tennis players Maria Genovese and Madeline Bosnjak to NAIA singles national championships in 2020 and 2018 at the ITA Cup. Meanwhile, at the same time she helped former men’s tennis player Federico Herrera Duran and current junior Jose Dugo win singles national titles in the fall tournaments.
Keeling was on the sidelines as GGC’s women’s tennis team defeated Keiser University (Fla.) to win the 2019 and 2018 NAIA national championships. Also, the men’s tennis team beat Keiser and Xavier University of Louisiana for 2018 and 2019 NAIA national titles.
