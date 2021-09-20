Monumental performances by Georgia Gwinnett College goalkeepers Matthew Wallace and Matilda Waldt earned the duo Continental Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors for men’s and women’s soccer.
Wallace was brilliant in posting shutouts in two victories for the No. 16 Grizzlies last week. The Liverpool, England, native had five saves in a 2-0 triumph against SCAD Savannah last Saturday. That came after the goalkeeper stopped two shots two nights earlier in a match against Talladega College (Ala.).
The sophomore has now recorded three shutouts in 2021.
The men’s soccer team stands 5-2-1 on the season and is scheduled to host Middle Georgia State University on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. from the Grizzly Soccer Complex. Then, the Grizzlies travel to No. 15 Dalton State College on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m. in Dalton.
Waldt was called into action after an injury this week to the GGC’s regular starting goalkeeper, past CAC Defensive Player of the Week Matilda Johansson. She proceeded to have her first collegiate shutout in the Grizzlies’ 2-0 victory last Saturday against No. 12 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.).
The Helsingborg, Sweden, native made four saves in the team’s first win this season against a nationally ranked opponent.
The women’s soccer team is 5-3 this fall and is scheduled to host Middle Georgia State University on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. Then, the team travels to SCAD Savannah on Saturday, Sept. 25, and USC Beaufort on Sunday, Sept. 26.
