Georgia Gwinnett College’s baseball program picked up a commitment this week from Alex Friesen.
The right-handed pitcher spent the last two seasons with the Enterprise State Community College (Ala.) Boll Weevils after playing high school baseball at Dale County (Ala.). He made 17 relief appearances as a freshman and made four appearances in long relief this season before the coronavirus stopped play. In his four appearances this year, he struck out 12 in 17 innings and had a 3.71 ERA.
