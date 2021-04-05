Georgia Gwinnett College freshman left-hander Tyler Clayton has been honored as the Association of Independent Institutions Baseball Pitcher of the Week.
Clayton took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 5-0 road victory against Columbia International University (S.C.) last Tuesday. He struck out eight batters and allowed just one hit — coming with one out in the seventh inning — in the shutout victory.
The Douglasville, Georgia, native was part of a remarkable week for pitchers on the No. 9-ranked Grizzlies. The team tossed five shutouts while the offense outscored the opposition by a 78-0 margin across the five games last week.
On the season, Clayton has a 2-1 record with a 3.03 earned run average over 10 appearances and three starting assignments. He has had 33 strikeouts in 29 innings on the mound and opposing teams are hitting only .163 against him.
