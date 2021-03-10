A perfect 6-0 record in singles and doubles matches has earned Georgia Gwinnett College freshman Iryna Lysykh the NAIA National Player of the Week, as recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Wednesday, March 10.
Lysykh won all three of her singles matches on the No. 2 court as the No. 1-ranked Grizzlies defeated NCAA Division II University of Montevallo (Alabama) twice last Friday and NAIA No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan University last Saturday.
She also was victorious in three doubles matches, teaming with junior Maria Genovese to win on the No. 1 court in the first contest with Montevallo. Lysykh teamed with freshman Marta Maestro for two wins at No. 3 doubles to conclude the successful week.
Lysykh has posted a 7-1 singles record this spring and is riding a seven-match winning streak. The first-year college player also has compiled a 4-1 doubles record.
