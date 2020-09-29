For the sixth consecutive season, the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer program has earned the College Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches organization.
GGC compiled a 3.36 team GPA for the 2019-20 academic year, surpassing the 3.0 or better GPA requirement — an award achieved by 556 women’s soccer programs nationally.
The program has been recognized by the United Soccer Coaches organizations in all three seasons under Head Coach Dr. Mike Giuliano, and every year since 2015.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics bestowed its Scholar Team honor to the women’s soccer team for its academic performances during the 2019-20 season.
The Grizzlies also have had considerable success on the pitch, winning three straight Association of Independent Institutions titles and reaching the NAIA national tournament. The 2018 squad advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time in program history, and followed with a 15-6-1 record in 2019.
