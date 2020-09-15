Fifteen Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes and three teams have been honored for their academic success in the 2019-20 school year by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete program.
The awards were announced as part of the NAIA National Awards Day.
Four GGC programs had student-athletes represented as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete Award winners for being juniors or seniors with an academic standing of 3.5 or higher cumulative grade point average. The students must appear on the institution’s eligibility certificate and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year after being a transfer student.
Women’s soccer and softball each had five honorees to help their programs achieve the NAIA Scholar Team Award for having a 3.0 or better team GPA for the 2019-20 academic year. Women’s soccer had a 3.35 team GPA, while softball was at 3.25.
Men’s soccer had three NAIA Scholar-Athlete honorees, while baseball had two selections.
Women’s tennis also earned NAIA Scholar Team Award status with a GGC high 3.46 team GPA.
Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes earning 2019-20 NAIA Scholar-Athlete recognition were:
Baseball
Caleb Gay
Hunter Dollander
Men’s Soccer
Ian Aramburu
Alex Rivera
Alfredo Rivera
Women’s Soccer
Maya Alibudbud
Addie Adame
Lena Balck
Gabby Bishop
Sophie Hoare
Softball
Alexa Good
Holly Janco
Ruth Jones
Sydney Pelaez
Sydney Willhite
