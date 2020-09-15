Sydney_Willhite.jpg

Fifteen Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes and three teams have been honored for their academic success in the 2019-20 school year by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete program.

The awards were announced as part of the NAIA National Awards Day.

Four GGC programs had student-athletes represented as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete Award winners for being juniors or seniors with an academic standing of 3.5 or higher cumulative grade point average. The students must appear on the institution’s eligibility certificate and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year after being a transfer student.

Women’s soccer and softball each had five honorees to help their programs achieve the NAIA Scholar Team Award for having a 3.0 or better team GPA for the 2019-20 academic year. Women’s soccer had a 3.35 team GPA, while softball was at 3.25.

Men’s soccer had three NAIA Scholar-Athlete honorees, while baseball had two selections.

Women’s tennis also earned NAIA Scholar Team Award status with a GGC high 3.46 team GPA.

Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes earning 2019-20 NAIA Scholar-Athlete recognition were:

Baseball

Caleb Gay

Hunter Dollander

Men’s Soccer

Ian Aramburu

Alex Rivera

Alfredo Rivera

Women’s Soccer

Maya Alibudbud

Addie Adame

Lena Balck

Gabby Bishop

Sophie Hoare

Softball

Alexa Good

Holly Janco

Ruth Jones

Sydney Pelaez

Sydney Willhite

