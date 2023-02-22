LAWRENCEVILLE — Middle Georgia State University took home a pair of one-run victories against the Georgia Gwinnett College softball team by 1-0 and 3-2 scores Tuesday afternoon at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
Pitching was the key in both encounters.
GGC sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood set a new single-game program record with 17 strikeouts in the opener. However, Middle Georgia State (12-2) got back-to-back base hits with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to break a scoreless contest. Summer Lawrence hit a double and later advanced to third base following a wild pitch. Lauren Heath lined an RBI single to left field to plate Lawrence.
The Grizzlies managed to get five hits off MGSU pitcher Beth Eddins but couldn’t push home a run in the complete-game performance. She had five strikeouts in earning her fifth victory of the young season.
Wood, now 4-1, has now recorded the three highest strikeout games in GGC softball history.
In the second game, the Knights scored two runs in the sixth inning following an infield fielding error to grab the decisive 3-2 lead.
GGC (8-3) struck for two runs in the opening inning of the contest. Sophomore Angelica Gallegos brought home senior Sydney Pelaez with an infield RBI single. A throwing error on the same play allowed senior Lea McFadden to score a second run.
Madisyn Riggins connected on a solo home run in the fifth inning to cut GGC’s lead to 2-1. She also shined in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four hits in a seven-inning performance.
