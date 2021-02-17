LAWRENCEVILLE – When the going got tough, the NAIA top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team won a trio of three-set singles matches for a 6-1 home victory against NCAA Division I Georgia State University on Wednesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies’ program improved to a 4-0 record all-time against Division I opponents.
“Today was a very good win," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "To beat a team like Georgia State 6-1 is extremely impressive. I think it was a great college tennis match. We see ourselves as an elite-level college program, regardless of division. We played like that today. I was very proud to see us go 3-0 in three-set matches.”
Junior Maria Genovese won a hard-fought match on the No. 1 court to clinch GGC’s victory with the fourth point of the match. She won the opening set 7-5 before Georgia State’s Eva Chivu squared the match by a 6-2 score in the second set.
Genovese, the 2020 NAIA singles champion, then found herself down 4-3 in the deciding third set. But, she battled back to get a critical break of serve to even things at 4-4, then won a tight serving game to grab a 5-4 lead. She closed out the victory when Chivu missed a forehand.
Freshman Selina Pichler gave the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead with a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles. Classmate Ale Ferrer followed with a 6-1, 6-3 triumph on the No. 5 court to set up Genovese’s match-clinching opportunity.
Freshman Marta Maestro rallied to win a three-set thriller on the No. 6 singles court, forcing the deciding set with a 6-4 victory in the second frame. The GGC player pulled away for a 6-2 victory in the third set.
Sophomore Tereza Koplova was victorious 7-5 in a deciding third set at No. 2 singles. She took the first set 6-4 before Georgia State’s Angel Carney won six of the seven games during the second set to even the match.
GGC’s comebacks started in doubles play when the hosts grabbed the 1-0 lead following a 6-4 triumph by senior Emerald Able and Ferrer on the No. 3 court. The Koplova-Pichler tandem won a tiebreaker 7-4 over Maddy Frediani and Chivu on the No. 1 court to clinch the point.
