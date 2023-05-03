Nine players from the No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team have joined their coach in being recognized for the Grizzlies’ strong play on the diamond by reaping 2023 Continental Athletic Conference all-conference and specialty honors on the eve of the first pitch of this year’s championship tournament.
Senior catcher Sydney Pelaez earned the Player of the Year award after leading the Grizzlies with a .459 batting average and four other offensive categories: 38 runs scored, five home runs, 14 doubles, and 38 runs batted in. She earned first all-conference team honors in her five collegiate seasons.
Sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood garnered awards as Pitcher and Newcomer of the Year. The right hander went 20-1 during the regular season, with a dazzling 0.38 earned run average and a single-season school-record 243 strikeouts. Wood tossed four no-hitters and became the first NAIA pitcher to have three perfect games in a season.
Outfielder Enna Lackey was named the Freshman of the Year following a campaign that featured 22 runs scored, 21 stolen bases and a .337 batting average in 35 starts. She tallied 29 hits during her collegiate debut season.
GGC’s Kat Ihlenburg was named the Coach of the Year after guiding the Grizzlies to a 37-9 regular season record and NAIA Top 25 national ranking throughout the season. The team is the top seed for this weekend’s CAC Championship at the Grizzly Softball Complex and then will be hosting the NAIA Opening Round from May 15-17.
Also receiving first all-conference team accolades were senior Alexa Good, pitcher; senior Lea McFadden, infielder; junior Josie Haulk, infielder; and sophomore Lindzie Owen, designated player. Sophomore Kailyn Berry received second all-conference team honors at pitcher. Freshman Bri Deleon earned a spot on the CAC’s Champion of Character team.
