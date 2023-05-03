Nine players from the No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team have joined their coach in being recognized for the Grizzlies’ strong play on the diamond by reaping 2023 Continental Athletic Conference all-conference and specialty honors on the eve of the first pitch of this year’s championship tournament.

Senior catcher Sydney Pelaez earned the Player of the Year award after leading the Grizzlies with a .459 batting average and four other offensive categories: 38 runs scored, five home runs, 14 doubles, and 38 runs batted in. She earned first all-conference team honors in her five collegiate seasons.

