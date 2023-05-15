LAWRENCEVILLE — Scoring multiple runs in each of the first four innings, the top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team opened play in the NAIA Opening Round with an 18-1 victory over No. 4 seed Midway University (Ky.) in Monday’s Lawrenceville Bracket action at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (48-5; No. 3 NAIA national ranking) plated four runs in the first and third innings to take a commanding 10-0 lead — setting a positive tone at the plate and on the mound for the rest of the contest.
GGC advances to the winner’s bracket and will face No. 2 seed Freed-Hardeman University (Tenn.) on Tuesday, May 16, starting at 1 p.m.
Junior Jesus Pacheco led the host’s 20-hit offensive charge by going 5-for-5 at the plate, with three RBI and three runs scored. Junior Jon Ponder was 3-for-5 and added three more runs to the team’s total — extending his personal hitting streak to a school-record 35 games in the process.
Junior Ajay Sczepkowski connected on a grand slam home run as part of a five-run eighth inning for his 29th round tripper of the season — also a new school mark.
Six GGC players had multiple hits in the contest.
The Grizzlies hit the ground running, literally, in the first inning as Sczepkowski’s RBI single, sophomore Caden Smith and Pacheco had run-scoring singles.
Sophomore Braxton Meguiar then brought home a pair of runs with a single to left field during the four-run third inning.
That early run production paved the way for the Grizzlies to utilize two pitchers across the nine-inning game. Junior right hander Gage Williams surpassed the 100-strikeout plateau for the season by registering seven strikeouts across five innings to improve to 10-1 for the spring. Senior reliever Sam Hunt tossed four scoreless innings without allowing a hit for his first save of 2023.
“Sam (Hunt) delivered the performance of the day, giving our bullpen a break and carving up those last four innings," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We made key in-game adjustments offensively that became important in the last few innings. We have a mature group and the players rose to the challenge (of playing in the NAIA Opening Round).”
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.