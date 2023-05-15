LAWRENCEVILLE — Scoring multiple runs in each of the first four innings, the top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team opened play in the NAIA Opening Round with an 18-1 victory over No. 4 seed Midway University (Ky.) in Monday’s Lawrenceville Bracket action at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The Grizzlies (48-5; No. 3 NAIA national ranking) plated four runs in the first and third innings to take a commanding 10-0 lead — setting a positive tone at the plate and on the mound for the rest of the contest.

