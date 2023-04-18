LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA’s No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team scored its second April victory against NCAA Division III No. 7 Emory University in a 5-2 triumph Tuesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
GGC (17-1) used strong play in doubles to grab a 1-0 advantage in the match. Senior Federico Bonacia hustled crosscourt from the back-left corner to hit a passing forehand down the line following a drop shot to capture a second service break point on the No. 3 court. He then hit an overhead smash from the baseline for a winner during the Grizzlies’ match-clinching game.
Bonacia teamed with freshman Santiago Villarruel to post a 6-2 triumph at No. 3 doubles.
Then, senior Leonardo Sprovieri and junior Charly Zick clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 triumph on the No. 2 court. Zick held serve for a 5-3 advantage before the duo broke the Eagles’ serve to secure the match victory.
In singles, Zick gave the hosts a 2-0 lead behind a strong 6-2, 6-2 triumph on the No. 6 court. Consecutive straight-set victories by freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh and junior Alex Gurmendi on the No. 2 and No. 1 courts, respectively, clinched the team victory. Suresh scored a 6-2, 6-3 victory before Gurmendi won the fourth point with a 6-4, 7-5 win.
Villarruel rounded out Tuesday’s winners with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory on the No. 4 court.
GGC defeated Emory by a 6-3 score in Atlanta on April 2.
“Doubles looked really good today. We tried some new pairings which worked well today. We will continue to look to do the right things in practice. Charly (Zick) performed really well in doubles and gave us a quick singles win,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
