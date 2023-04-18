LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA’s No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team scored its second April victory against NCAA Division III No. 7 Emory University in a 5-2 triumph Tuesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.

GGC (17-1) used strong play in doubles to grab a 1-0 advantage in the match. Senior Federico Bonacia hustled crosscourt from the back-left corner to hit a passing forehand down the line following a drop shot to capture a second service break point on the No. 3 court. He then hit an overhead smash from the baseline for a winner during the Grizzlies’ match-clinching game.

