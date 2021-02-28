LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College closed out its 14-game home stand to begin the season with a 6-3 loss to West Virginia Tech in a back-and-forth diamond battle Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Golden Bears (3-3) scored three runs in the ninth inning to pick up the victory. They opened the game by benefitting from three GGC defensive errors to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The No. 3-ranked Grizzlies (10-4) would tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning on an RBI ground out from freshman second baseman Josh Davis. He hit a sacrifice fly to score the team’s first run during the first inning.
West Virginia Tech took a 3-2 lead on an RBI double from Douglas Pollock.
The Grizzlies would answer in the sixth inning when junior right fielder Nick Barnes led off the frame with a triple and scored on a throwing error during the play. The game would remain deadlocked at 3-3 until the visitors broke through in the ninth inning.
Junior shortstop Gabe Howell went 3-for-4 and scored a run. Barnes scored two runs on Sunday and Davis drove in a pair of runs.
