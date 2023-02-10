ALEXANDRIA, La. — The Georgia Gwinnett College softball team registered a pair of 9-1 victories to open the LSU Alexandria Tournament on Friday.
The Grizzlies opened by defeating the host Generals in five innings and then knocked off University of Houston-Victoria in six innings, both games.
The Grizzlies (4-0) got off to fast starts in each game, scoring three runs in the opening frame against LSU Alexandria and following with a two-run first inning against Houston-Victoria.
Four different players registered multiple hits in the opening victory. Junior Logan Oller cleared the bases with a double in the third inning to give GGC a 6-0 advantage. The outfielder went 2-for-2 in the contest. Senior Sydney Pelaez drove in a pair of runs from a double that was part of a 2-for-3 performance as the team’s leadoff batter.
Senior Lea McFadden drove in five runs during the day, highlighted by three RBI against LSU Alexandria. She opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning before hitting a run-scoring double in the fourth inning.
Against Houston-Victoria, sophomore Lindzie Owen collected three hits and scored a trio of runs to lead the team’s 12-hit offensive attack. Junior Josie Haulk gave GGC a 3-0 lead with an RBI double in the second inning.
Houston-Victoria (2-2), who defeated NAIA No. 2-ranked University of Mobile (Alabama) 3-0 earlier on Friday, got an unearned run in the fourth inning and threatened to score more by having runners on third and first bases. However, sophomore pitcher Annalise Wood came in relief to retire the next two batters and maintain GGC’s two-run lead. The right hander struck out three hitters in 2.2 scoreless innings to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The team broke the game open behind a four-run fourth inning to grab a commanding 7-1 lead. Pelaez hit a run-scoring single to score sophomore Emerson Hall for the first tally of the frame. Back-to-back RBI singles from Owen and McFadden gave the Grizzlies a 6-1 advantage. Sophomore Kayla Good followed with a run-scoring single.
GGC’s pitching staff has yet to allow an earned run this season. Sophomore Kailyn Berry went the distance inside the pitching circle against LSU Alexandria, scattering six hits and striking out three batters. Sophomore Mollie Peacock allowed just two hits across 3.1 innings in the start against Houston-Victoria.
“It’s nice to see the offense matching our pitchers’ efforts this early in the season. We made the outings shorter by being aggressive on the bases and hitting their pitching hard,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
