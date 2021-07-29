For the second straight year, Georgia Gwinnett College’s Office of Athletics has been recognized with a gold-level rating from the National Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s Champions of Character program for a commitment to character — on and off the playing field — and academic success during the 2020-21 athletic year.
GGC is among 58 NAIA institutions to receive the gold rating this year for scoring between 90 to 100 points in areas of character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition, and character promotion. Another 99 colleges were recognized for attaining silver (75-89 points) or bronze (60-74 points) status.
The NAIA national office also honored GGC’s Office of Athletics for achieving gold-level honors in 2019-20 and 2017-18.
Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes had a cumulative 3.03 grade point average for the 2020-21 academic year. A total of 69 student-athletes were recognized on the college’s Director of Athletics 2021 Spring Honor Roll. Five student-athletes received Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America, including one Academic All-American of the Year selection.
GGC athletics also captured NAIA national championships in baseball, men’s and women’s tennis during the 2020-21 school year. Three programs won conference championships and all six teams qualified for NAIA national tournament in their respective sports.
