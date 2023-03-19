LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team scored nine runs in both games to sweep Reinhardt University by 9-6 and 9-1 scores in Sunday’s special Senior Day doubleheader at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The Grizzlies (22-5) extended their winning streak to eight games on a day where they honored eight seniors during pregame festivities.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.