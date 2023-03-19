LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team scored nine runs in both games to sweep Reinhardt University by 9-6 and 9-1 scores in Sunday’s special Senior Day doubleheader at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (22-5) extended their winning streak to eight games on a day where they honored eight seniors during pregame festivities.
And several of those seniors played significant roles in both victories.
Senior Josie Haulk drove in five runs and collected two hits to lead the offensive charge in the first game. Meanwhile, senior Lea McFadden went 3-for-3 and had two RBIs as the offensive catalyst in the second outing.
Back-to-back two-run singles from senior Sydney Pelaez and Haulk in the second inning gave the hosts a 5-0 lead in the opener. Haulk once again delivered a two-run base hit in the fourth inning. Sophomore Lindzie Owen added an RBI single before junior Kloey Goins hit a sacrifice fly to cap the team’s second four-run frame of the contest.
In the second game, GGC scored seven unearned runs after Reinhardt (13-7 and receiving votes in the national poll) made four errors in the frame. McFadden hit a run-scoring single to third base to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.
Junior Logan Oller added an RBI groundout to shortstop to score sophomore Lindzie Owen. Freshman Summer Hickson hit a run-scoring double before classmate Enna Lackey followed with an RBI infield single that when coupled with a throwing error on the play contributed to the Grizzlies’ seventh run of the inning.
Senior pitcher Alexa Good struck out five batters across seven innings in the first game to improve her record to 8-1 on the season. Then, sophomore Annalise Wood registered 10 strikeouts and scattered five hits to complete the pair of strong pitching performances on Sunday.
Prior to the doubleheader the GGC program honored seniors Taylor Chenard, Camryn Currie, Claire Garney, Alexa Good, Josie Haulk, Gracie Hogg, Lea McFadden and Sydney Pelaez for their contributions to the program over the last five seasons.
“It was nice to honor our seniors with two strong wins and for all of them to contribute on this day. They have contributed to this program’s success, but more importantly their contributions will continue through the rest of their lives. This team isn’t where we are at the point of the season without all eight of them,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
