23_WTEN_SeniorDay.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Tereza Koplova, second from right, is joined by members of the coaching staff during Senior Day festivities on April 22, 2023.

 GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team wrapped up the regular season with an impressive 6-1 win against No. 7 Middle Georgia State University in Saturday’s Senior Day match at the GGC Tennis Facility.

Prior to the match the program honored the accomplishments of senior Tereza Koplova over the past five seasons. She has helped GGC capture three NAIA national championships and achieve a 60-match winning streak until early this season.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.