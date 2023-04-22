LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team wrapped up the regular season with an impressive 6-1 win against No. 7 Middle Georgia State University in Saturday’s Senior Day match at the GGC Tennis Facility.
Prior to the match the program honored the accomplishments of senior Tereza Koplova over the past five seasons. She has helped GGC capture three NAIA national championships and achieve a 60-match winning streak until early this season.
The Grizzlies (17-1) quickly won the doubles point behind a pair of 6-1 triumphs on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts. Junior Justine Lespes teamed with sophomore Cassidy Mataia at the top of the doubles lineup, improving to 7-0 on the season. Juniors Stephanie Fernandez and Iryna Lysykh were victorious at No. 2 doubles.
GGC extended its lead to 2-0 in the dual match behind a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory by Fernandez on the No. 6 singles court.
Lespes then posted identical 6-1 set scores to win at No. 2 singles before Mataia clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-1 victory on the No. 4 court.
Non-graduating senior Angel Carney picked up a 6-4, 6-1 win in the No. 5 match before junior Teodora Jovic rebounded from dropping the first set to score a victory on the No. 1 court. Jovic won a pair of tiebreakers, including a 10-6 victory in the deciding third set.
“We finished the season with a solid win on a special day as we honored Tereza and her outstanding achievements out on the courts as a GGC player. This team is right where we want to be at the end another successful regular season,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
