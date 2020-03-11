LAWRENCEVILLE – Strong singles play led the No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team to a 6-0 win in a rain-shortened match against Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.) on Wednesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (11-0) picked up a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories from freshman Selina Pichler and senior Debora Scurt on the No. 4 and No. 6 singles courts. Scurt’s win provided the match-clinching fourth point.
Junior Maria Genovese also recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win at the top of the singles lineup.
Sophomore Tereza Koplova and freshman Yelyzaveta Velykorodna rounded out the singles winners with identical 6-2, 6-0 scores in the No. 3 and No. 5 matchess.
Velykorodna teamed with Pichler for a 6-0 doubles win on the No. 3 court. Then, Koplova and senior Madeline Bosnjak sealed the doubles point with a 6-2 win on the No. 1 court.
“The women continue to string wins together," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "The players are starting to get more confident and I am really impressed with our squad and its strong play.”
