Dahiya forehand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Paras Dahiya hits a forehand during a Grizzlies match.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The NAIA No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team scored its third straight 7-0 dual-match victory against NCAA Division II competition, this time defeating No. 13 Lander University (S.C.) on Tuesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The Grizzlies (3-0) have a perfect 21-0 record in three matches this season.

Recommended for you