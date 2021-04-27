CLEVELAND – The No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team accounted for 12 runs over the final three innings in Tuesday’s decisive 17-6 win at Truett-McConnell University to start the busy final week of the regular season.
The Grizzlies (33-9) pounded out 15 hits and had five players have multiple-hit performances. They have scored 49 runs to win the last four games.
A pair of two-out run-scoring base hits in the sixth inning jump-started GGC’s strong finish. Junior Gabe Howell legged out an RBI double that allowed junior Myles Smith to score. Junior Livingston Morris followed with a single to give the visitors a 7-4 lead.
The team pushed across four more runs one inning later before erupting for six runs during the eighth frame. The big hits were a bases-clearing double by sophomore Jake Defries before Smith connected on a two-run home run.
Defries drove in six runs from the top of the Grizzlies’ batting order. Junior Austin Bates went 3-for-5, while junior Nick Barnes and Morris each collected two hits. Junior Tate Kight came off the bench to go 2-for-2 and scored twice.
The visitors were also aggressive on the base paths, recording 10 steals, including three players registering two stolen bases apiece.
On the mound, sophomore reliever Klay Allen tossed three quality innings to pick up the victory in relief of junior starting pitcher Adam McKillican, who had six strikeouts across the first four innings.
“We have a mature group of players who know how to compete," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "I’m very proud of the guys and their efforts today. We had ultimate self-confidence, even when they made a run. Those two base hits in the sixth inning were huge. I like the balance that this lineup gives us, with players back in their normal spots. They play well together.”
