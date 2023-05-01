Clayton_emotion.jpg

Tyler Clayton (7) during a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

Georgia Gwinnett College junior Tyler Clayton has ended the regular season by being named the final Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week for the spring season.

The left-hander had another stellar performance in the No. 4-ranked Grizzlies’ 9-0 victory against Fisher College (Mass.) in last Friday’s neutral-site weekend series. Clayton struck out nine batters across five scoreless innings in the game.

