... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG
WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Tyler Clayton (7) during a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball game.
Georgia Gwinnett College junior Tyler Clayton has ended the regular season by being named the final Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week for the spring season.
The left-hander had another stellar performance in the No. 4-ranked Grizzlies’ 9-0 victory against Fisher College (Mass.) in last Friday’s neutral-site weekend series. Clayton struck out nine batters across five scoreless innings in the game.
The Douglasville native scattered four hits in producing GGC’s fifth shutout of the 2023 season.
For the regular season, Clayton had a 7-1 record with a 3.62 earned run average across 12 appearances, including 10 starts. He has recorded 75 strikeouts across 59.2 innings with three complete games.
Georgia Gwinnett College (44-5) will be the top seed of the 2023 CAC Baseball Championship tournament beginning Saturday, May 6, at the Grizzly Baseball Complex. The team is scheduled to play No. 4 seed Iowa Wesleyan University, starting at 1 p.m. The champion will be crowned on Monday, May 8.
