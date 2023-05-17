LAWRENCEVILLE — Freed-Hardeman University (Tenn.) scored the first seven runs and held off a rally by the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team Wednesday evening, winning 7-6 to force a winner-take-all championship game of the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket.
The two teams will play for a spot in the Avista NAIA World Series on Thursday, May 18, starting at 10 a.m. at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
Freed-Hardeman won two elimination games during the day. First, the No. 2-seeded Lions scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning to comeback for a 11-8 victory against Concordia University (Neb.). Then, the team scored the first seven runs to build an insurmountable lead against GGC.
Will McCall’s two-run home run in the first inning set the tone for the game. The team plated two more runs in the third inning before capping their big offensive day with three runs in the fourth inning.
GGC (49-6; No. 3 NAIA national ranking) had a rally of its own, scoring six runs in the sixth inning to pull within a run of tying the game. Sophomore Joe Quelch hit a two-run double down the right field line to spark the rally. A few batters later, sophomore Brett Dingess connected on a three-run home run – his first of the season – over the left field fence to bring the hosts within a run, 7-6.
However, pitcher Houston High shut down the Grizzlies for the rest of the way, going the distance on the mound for Freed-Hardman (40-20). He scattered eight hits and struck out seven batters.
GGC threatened once again in the bottom of the ninth inning, with back-to-back singles with two outs putting the potential game-tying run in scoring position. However, High was able to field his position on a ground ball to record the 27th and final out of the contest.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.