Dingess running.jpg

Brett Dingess runs the bases during a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — Freed-Hardeman University (Tenn.) scored the first seven runs and held off a rally by the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team Wednesday evening, winning 7-6 to force a winner-take-all championship game of the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket.

The two teams will play for a spot in the Avista NAIA World Series on Thursday, May 18, starting at 10 a.m. at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

