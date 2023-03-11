LAWRENCEVILLE — The nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team took different routes to record two victories Saturday that completed a clean sweep of the first Continental Athletic Conference Invitational at the Grizzly Baseball Complex, extending its winning streak to a nation’s best 17 straight games.
Scoring runs in every inning, the Grizzlies (23-2) opened the day with a convincing 16-1 triumph against Fisher College (Massachusetts). Then, after trailing 3-0, the team had six hits to score five runs during the sixth inning to rally past Iowa Wesleyan University 13-3 in the nightcap.
GGC outscored the opposition 53-5 to win all four games during the weekend invitational.
Junior Ajay Sczepkowski connected on a two-run home run over the center field fence to tie the game against Iowa Wesleyan at 3-3 during the pivotal sixth inning. Until that point GGC had only registered one hit and two base runners.
A few batters later, sophomore Kyle Norton lined a run-scoring single to left field to give the Grizzlies their first lead. Senior Blaze O’Saben followed with an infield single to plate another run.
Junior Jon Ponder led off the seventh inning with a home run. Norton added his second RBI of the game with a single to extend the lead to 7-3.
The Grizzlies scored six runs in the eighth frame to seal the victory. Sophomore Braxton Meguiar hit a two-run single to left field. Sophomore Brett Dingess added an RBI single before O’Saben drove in a pair of runs with a single up the middle to end the contest.
Senior reliever Garrett Houston tossed two scoreless innings in relief to improve to 2-0 on the season. Classmates Jaelin Sewell and Jonathan Haab each recorded scoreless relief efforts to maintain the lead. Sophomore Gabe White allowed two hits across four innings while making his first start of the season.
Earlier in the day, Sczepkowski hit a two-run home run in the first inning against Fisher. He later added an RBI triple during the third inning as the team’s advantage grew to 8-0. Meguiar scored four times after drawing three walks and hitting a double.
Norton went 2-for-3 at the plate while junior Cohen Wilbanks drove in a pair of runs and had two hits in the victory.
Junior left hander Tyler Clayton struck out eight batters and scattered six hits in the complete-game victory to improve his record to 3-1 on the season.
“We accomplished our goals for this weekend and established dominance in our conference. Our guys answered the bell and challenge late in the second game. Our guys really felt the momentum shift and then ran with it through the late innings in a big way,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
