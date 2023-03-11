O'Saben running.jpg
Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team took different routes to record two victories Saturday that completed a clean sweep of the first Continental Athletic Conference Invitational at the Grizzly Baseball Complex, extending its winning streak to a nation’s best 17 straight games.

Scoring runs in every inning, the Grizzlies (23-2) opened the day with a convincing 16-1 triumph against Fisher College (Massachusetts). Then, after trailing 3-0, the team had six hits to score five runs during the sixth inning to rally past Iowa Wesleyan University 13-3 in the nightcap.

