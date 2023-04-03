Clutch performances against nationally ranked opponents have earned Georgia Gwinnett College teammates Cohen Wilbanks and Jonathan Haab the Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week awards.
Wilbanks, the Hitter of the Week, was nearly perfect at the plate in four games last week, going 6-for-7 (.857 batting average) with six runs batted in, a home run and a double in games against No. 14 Loyola University (Louisiana) and No. 16 Bryan College (Tennessee).
The junior from Cartersville went 2-for-2 with a solo home run – his second round tripper of the season – in the opening game of last Saturday’s doubleheader at Loyola. He followed that by collecting a hit in his only plate appearance in the series-deciding game against the Wolf Pack.
Wilbanks started the week with a 3-for-4 hitting performance, five runs batted in and a double in an 11-6 home victory against No. 16 Bryan College (Tennessee) last Tuesday.
For the season, the catcher has a .476 batting average and 30 hits in 63 at-bats along with 24 RBI during 25 games.
Haab, the Pitcher of the Week, played a crucial role in the Grizzlies’ doubleheader sweep against Loyola, capturing the three-game weekend series. The right-hander had 11 strikeouts while tossing five innings in relief during the series-deciding game.
The senior from Norcross entered the game in the fourth inning with GGC trailing 3-2. He kept the Wolf Pack off the scoreboard and allowed just two hits until there were two outs in the ninth inning. The team picked up an important 7-6 victory.
Haab stands 2-0 on the season with four saves and 53 strikeouts across 25.1 innings in 12 appearances.
