LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College junior outfielder Ajay Sczepkowski became the first NAIA player to record a season with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases as the top-seeded Grizzlies defeated Freed-Hardeman University (Tenn.) 21-4 in Tuesday afternoon’s NAIA Opening Round action at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The victory advances the GGC into the championship round of the NAIA national tournament’s Lawrenceville Bracket scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, starting at 7 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.