LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College junior outfielder Ajay Sczepkowski became the first NAIA player to record a season with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases as the top-seeded Grizzlies defeated Freed-Hardeman University (Tenn.) 21-4 in Tuesday afternoon’s NAIA Opening Round action at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The victory advances the GGC into the championship round of the NAIA national tournament’s Lawrenceville Bracket scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, starting at 7 p.m.
Sczepkowski connected on a two-run blast over the left field fence in the eighth inning for his 30th homer of the 2023 season. He already had 36 stolen bases — joining former major leaguer J.D. Drew as the only collegiate baseball players in all levels to achieve the feat. Drew hit 31 homers and stole 32 bases in 67 games during the 1997 season at Florida State University.
“Great things happen to great people and Ajay has put himself among the best players ever to wear our Green and Gray uniform,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger. “More important than his offensive production is the fact that he’s humble and a phenomenal teammate who is always putting the team and its needs first.”
Sczepkowski was surrounded by his teammates and coaches, and given a standing ovation from the crowd, after crossing home plate to mark the achievement. For the game, he went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs batted in — breaking the school’s single-season RBI record (96) — and scored three runs. His 30 home runs this spring are also a school mark.
The Grizzlies (49-5; No. 3 NAIA national ranking) scored at least one run in all nine of their offensive innings on Tuesday. Playing as the visiting team, GGC jumped to a 10-0 lead behind a four-run second inning and five more runs in the third frame.
Appropriately for the record-breaking day, Sczepkowski opened the scoring with an RBI double to center field in the opening inning.
Sophomore Caden Smith hit a run-scoring single to open the four-run second inning and junior Jesus Pacheco added an RBI single later in the frame.
One inning later, Smith hit another RBI single to right field to begin a five-run frame. Junior Cohen Wilbanks brought home another run with a single to give GGC a 7-0 lead. Junior Jon Ponder connected on a two-home run — part of a 5-for-5 day, with three RBI and two runs scored.
Sophomore Brett Dingess collected four hits while classmate Braxton Meguiar added three hits and scored five runs.
The Grizzlies’ 21 runs came on 21 hits in the decisive victory.
The team has scored a run in 16 of its 17 offensive innings this NAIA postseason.
GGC sophomore starting pitcher Cameron Repetti improved to 12-0 on the season by scatting six hits and allowing two earned runs across seven strong innings. Sophomore Gabe White had two strikeouts in two innings of relief.
“The offense was once again impressive," Sheetinger said. "I was most pleased with how selfless the guys went about scoring the runs. Cameron (Repetti) gave us another quality start and we fed off his outing.”
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.