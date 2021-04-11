LAWRENCEVILLE – Scoring multiple runs in three innings, the No. 9-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team defeated Webber International University (Fla.) 9-4 on Saturday night to take the rubber match of this weekend’s three-game series at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
After allowing two runs in the first inning, the Grizzlies (29-8) quickly responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Senior Griffin Keller opened the scoring with an RBI double before junior Livingston Morris added a base hit to left field to bring home the second run of the frame. A sacrifice fly from sophomore Jake Defries provided the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead.
Freshman Josh Davis hit his first collegiate home run to stretch the advantage to two runs, 4-2, in the second inning.
GGC pushed across two runs in the seventh and eighth innings to build a 9-3 advantage.
The hosts tallied 12 hits in the contests with senior Kyle Harvey and juniors Gabe Howell, Kyle Harvey and Cord Johnson each collecting two hits.
Junior starting pitcher Kevin Kyle struck out seven batters across eight innings to pick up the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.