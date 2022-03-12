BABSON PARK, Fla. — The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-6 victory in 12 innings while splitting Friday’s doubleheader at No. 15 Webber International University.
The nightcap also was filled with drama as the Warriors rebounded for a 1-0 win.
Junior Jake Defries hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to tie the series opener at 6-6. That came after the Grizzlies (19-4) scored three runs in the eighth inning to begin the comeback.
Sophomore Chase Evans began the comeback with a run-scoring single. A sacrifice fly by junior Myles McKisic brought GGC within 6-4. Then, a throwing error allowed junior Blaze O’Saben to pull within one run.
Meanwhile, sophomore reliever Gage Williams got a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the ninth inning and send the game into extra frames.
The visitors grabbed a 7-6 lead in the 12th inning when a wild pitch on a strikeout allowed senior Livingston Morris to score from third base. Sophomore Adam Alicea-Brooks added a clutch two-run double to give the Grizzlies a 9-6 advantage. A fielding error allowed an additional run to score in the inning.
Webber International (25-5) scored one run in the fourth and fifth innings before a two-run single in the sixth inning stretched the advantage to 6-2.
Williams recorded five strikeouts across four innings to pick up the victory in relief.
Morris led the Grizzlies 11-hit offensive attack by going 4-for-6 and scoring a pair of runs.
In the nightcap, senior Tuck Tucker struck out 12 batters across seven scoreless innings. Webber International got a one-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to score the game’s only run.
Freshman Braxton Meguiar and Evans each recorded two hits for the Grizzlies.
