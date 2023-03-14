Team celebration.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College baseball players celebrate after Jon Ponder’s two-run home run in fourth inning on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

COCHRAN — Scoring eight of its nine runs with two outs in an inning, the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team continued its winning ways with a 9-4 victory at Middle Georgia State University on Tuesday afternoon.

The Grizzlies (24-2) extended their winning streak to 18 consecutive games and have won both of their road games this spring.

