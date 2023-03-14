COCHRAN — Scoring eight of its nine runs with two outs in an inning, the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team continued its winning ways with a 9-4 victory at Middle Georgia State University on Tuesday afternoon.
The Grizzlies (24-2) extended their winning streak to 18 consecutive games and have won both of their road games this spring.
After trailing early 3-2, junior Brett Dingess delivered a clutch two-run double with two outs in the top of the fifth inning to give the visitors a 4-3 lead. A wild pitch would later allow him to score to cap a three-run frame.
Dingess opened GGC’s scoring in the game with a run-scoring single, also with two outs, during a two-run first inning.
Junior Jon Ponder went 3-for-4 at the plate with his seventh homer of the season coming in the seventh inning. The two-run round tripper extended the team’s lead to 9-3.
Middle Georgia State (12-12) took the early advantage after scoring three unearned runs in the bottom half of the first inning. That’s all of the offense the Knights would produce against Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore starting pitcher Ben Harris. The right hander struck out 11 batters and scattered six hits in improving to 4-0 on the season. He has thrown seven strong innings in both of the midweek road games.
Senior reliever Garrett Houston had five strikeouts in 1.2 innings, including striking out the only two batters he faced in a bases-loaded situation the eighth inning. The performance preserved the team’s six-run advantage at that time.
GGC collected 11 hits in the victory, with senior Blaze O’Saben and junior Jesus Pacheco joining Dingess in collecting two hits apiece.
“We were really competitive with two outs and have been for most of the season," said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger. "Our guys just continue to compete. Brett (Dingess) went pitch-to-pitch and got himself back into a favorable count. He has been that guy for us this season. He came through in a clutch situation and allowed everyone (in the dugout) a chance to breathe. Then, we were able to create some separation in the game.”
