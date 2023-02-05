LAWRENCEVILLE – Timely hitting was the key as the No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team won its opening weekend series with a 5-3 victory against Indiana Wesleyan University on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
Senior outfielder Blaze O’Saben hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to give the hosts a 3-1 lead. He collected two hits in the contest and registered a base hit in all three games in the series.
Sophomore Braxton Meguiar extended GGC’s lead to 5-1 with an RBI single that scored junior Jon Ponder in the sixth inning. Earlier, Meguiar put the team on the scoreboard with a two-out single in the third inning.
Sophomore starting pitcher Cameron Repetti registered six strikeouts across five strong innings to pick up the victory in his first Grizzly appearance. Junior Kyle Petri followed by striking out five opposing batters across two innings before seniors Jonathan Haab and Garrett Houston each recorded two strikeouts in tossing scoreless eighth and ninth innings.
Pitchers for GGC (2-1) combined for 46 strikeouts during the season-opening series, earning at least 15 strikeouts in each game.
Indiana Wesleyan attempted a comeback by getting two runs in the top of the seventh inning to get within two runs, at 5-3, and had two more baserunners. That’s when Lucas Goodin’s line drive into the right-center field gap was caught by a diving Ponder to dramatically end the threat.
“Cameron gave us a real good start that set the tone for the rest of the day for us. Offensively, our guys got some timely hitting to push runs across just enough runs to win the game,” said Head Coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
