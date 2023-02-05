O'Saben running.jpg

Blaze O'Saben runs during a Georgia Gwinnett College baseball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE – Timely hitting was the key as the No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team won its opening weekend series with a 5-3 victory against Indiana Wesleyan University on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

Senior outfielder Blaze O’Saben hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to give the hosts a 3-1 lead. He collected two hits in the contest and registered a base hit in all three games in the series.

