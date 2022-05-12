The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team has been selected as the No. 2 seed for the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket, a tournament taking place May 16-19 at the Grizzly Baseball Complex involving teams from California, Pennsylvania and Mississippi.
The field of the 46-team tournament was announced Thursday, May 12, by the NAIA national office.
The Grizzlies will face No. 3 seed William Carey University (Miss.) in the first game of the Lawrenceville Bracket on Monday, May 16, starting at 11 a.m. Then, No. 1 seed Hope International University (Calif.) will face No. 4 seed Point Park University (Penn.) at 3 p.m.
Games in the double-elimination tournament will continue Tuesday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 18, and then possibly at noon of Thursday, May 19.
The bracket winner will advance to the 2022 Avista NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, beginning on May 27.
GGC, the defending NAIA national champions, bring a 42-14 record and No. 10 national ranking into postseason play after capturing the inaugural Continental Athletic Conference tournament title. The team outscored its three opponents by a 24-3 margin in that tournament on its home diamond.
William Carey, 37-15 and ranked No. 25 nationally, won the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament title. The team is making its eighth Opening Round appearance and made one NAIA Avista World Series appearance.
Hope International, ranked No. 7 in the final NAIA Top 25 poll, won the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament title to have a 41-13 record. The program has a 9-4 record in four previous Opening Round games.
Point Park is making its sixth national tournament appearance and was one of 15 at-large tournament selections. The team had a 37-14 record this spring and received votes from NAIA poll members.
The 2022 NAIA Opening Round marks the seventh postseason that the Grizzlies have hosted games in the national tournament. It will be the eighth overall appearance in the program’s 10-year history. GGC has won four Opening Round tournaments, including victories in Lawrenceville during the 2019, 2018 and 2014 seasons. The 2021 team won the Santa Barbara (Calif.) Bracket before capturing the program’s first national championship.
