LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team dropped a pair of hard-fought games to perennial NAIA World Series teams on Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (20-6) fell to 2013 NAIA champion Faulkner University (Ala.) 6-5 in 10 innings before dropping a 7-4 contest to No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan University, a two-time former national titlist (2019 and 2012).
GGC battled from an early deficit in each game. Sophomore Chase Evans opened the second inning of the Faulkner contest with a home run. Classmate Joshua Holt Jr. tied the game, 2-2, with an RBI single later in the frame.
Faulkner (14-9) regained the lead and took advantage of an error in the fifth inning to grab a 4-2 advantage.
However, the hosts battled back by pushing across one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings to tie the contest again. Junior Myles McKisic legged out an RBI triple in the sixth inning to square the contest at four runs apiece.
Each team scored a run in the seventh inning, with freshman Braxton Meguiar providing a run-scoring single to bring home the team’s fifth run of the contest.
The Eagles got the winning run on an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, then held off GGC for the final time.
In the nightcap, Tennessee Wesleyan (29-2) scored five runs in the top of the second inning to grab early momentum. However, GGC fought back by scoring three runs on several defensive miscues in the fourth inning.
A wild pitch on a strikeout scored the first run before a sacrifice bunt from Evans brought home junior Jake Defries. A fielding error allowed senior Livingston Morris to score and cut the deficit to 5-3.
The Bulldogs scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning to secure the victory.
