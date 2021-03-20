LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team completed its second straight weekend sweep, defeating University of Pikeville by 9-6 and 11-3 scores Saturday at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (19-7) have now won seven straight games and swept the Bears in the three-game series by a combined 34-9 score.
In the day’s first game, GGC scored four runs in the sixth inning to earn a come-from-behind victory. Senior Griffin Keller hit a sacrifice fly to put the team on top for good, 7-6. Junior catcher Austin Bates followed with a two-run triple to provide more cushion to the lead.
Keller gave the hosts a 3-1 lead behind a three-run home run in the third inning. Pikeville chipped away at the deficit by scoring three runs in the fifth inning before taking a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
In the nightcap, Georgia Gwinnett College scored five runs in the second inning to build a 6-0 advantage. The team’s 11 hits were spread across the lineup with four players collecting two hits apiece. Keller drove in three runs and scored twice to go along with his two hits. Junior right fielder Nick Barnes had two hits in both games Saturday.
Sophomore first baseman Jake Defries, in his first start since returning from injury, went 2-for-2 at the plate. Freshman second baseman Josh Davis rounded out the team’s balanced offensive attack by going 2-for-3 and scoring a pair of runs.
“It was an odd weather day," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "Our hitters squared up on some balls but the wind kept them in the ballpark. So, we found different ways to score runs today. It was good for us to immediately respond in the first game. Being down a run late in that contest, we needed to string together some at-bats. It all started with a hit by pitch against Cord (Johnson).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.