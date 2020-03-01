LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team capped a four-game weekend series sweep against University of Northwestern Ohio with a pair of Sunday victories at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (18-2) scored twice in the fifth inning to win the opener 4-2 before recording 15 hits in a 13-3 eight-inning triumph in the series finale.
GGC, which extended its winning streak to 17 games, tied the opener 2-2 on a two-run home run from junior Nick Barnes in the fourth inning. An inning later, junior Cord Johnson gave the hosts a 3-2 lead with a single up the middle. He would later score on a double by senior Kyle Harvey.
Freshman relief pitcher Alex Cook struck out all three batters he faced during the seventh inning to record his seventh save of the season.
In the nightcap, GGC scored in six of its eight offensive innings. The team took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run single from Barnes.
A sacrifice fly from junior Steven Lugo in the fourth inning pushed the margin to two runs, 4-2. A throwing error by UNOH would allow an additional run to score in the inning.
The Grizzlies broke things open in the sixth and seven innings. Junior Tate Kight connected on his fourth home run of this spring, a two-run blast over the left field fence in the seventh. He added a two-run single during a five-run eighth inning that gave the team a 10-run lead to end the game.
Georgia Gwinnett College collected 22 hits across the doubleheader sweep, with 15 hits coming in the second game. Kight went 3-for-4 and had four RBI in the second game. Harvey tallied two hits and scored a run during the first contest.
“Both games had a different flavor and brought their own set of challenges," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We’re locked into our process and focusing on who we are and want to be. It was really good to see our guys come out and take care of business in these games.”
