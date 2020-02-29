LAWRENCEVILLE – The nationally ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team completed an undefeated February portion of the 2020 season with a pair of wins over the University of Northwestern Ohio in Saturday’s doubleheader at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (16-2) powered to win the first seven-inning game 4-2 before rallying for a 6-3 win in a nine-inning contest. The victories extended the team’s winning streak to 15 games.
Significant innings propelled GGC to win each contest. In the opener, junior Gabe Howell connected on a three-run home run during a four-run second inning. Then, the team scored four runs in the fifth inning to overturn a 3-2 deficit into a nightcap victory.
Senior Gabe Austin provided the big hit in the second game with a two-run double to give Georgia Gwinnett College a 5-3 lead.
Senior pitcher Hunter Peck struck out six batters and allowed one hit in the first four innings of the opening contest. Sophomore Rob Hamby tossed two innings in relief to gain the victory and improve his record to 2-0. Freshman Alex Cook recorded his sixth save of the season by recording the final two outs.
In the second game, senior Hunter Dollander had eight strikeouts across six innings to pick up his second victory of the season. Freshman reliever Tyler Clayton registered the save by allowing two hits in three scoreless innings.
Junior Steven Lugo and Austin each had two hits in the second game to lead GGC’s seven-hit offensive attack.
“These were a pair of exciting games," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We saw a senior pitcher (Hunter Dollander) show how competitive he is, even though he didn’t have his best stuff. He got us through the sixth (inning) with a good job of battling.”
