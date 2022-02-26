LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team’s opportunistic offense accounted for 20 runs on 13 hits to continue its home winning ways with a doubleheader sweep Saturday against the University of Northwestern Ohio.
The Grizzlies (12-1) took advantage of 10 walks to win the first game 13-5 before coming back twice for an 8-6 triumph in the nightcap.
GGC has played its first 13 games at the Grizzly Baseball Complex, with seven more to come next week.
A four-run fourth inning provided the difference in a back-and-forth affair during the second contest. Junior Blaze O’Saben delivered a game-tying two-run double to right field before a sacrifice fly from senior Austin Bates and a RBI single by freshman Braxton Meguiar gave the hosts the decisive 7-5 lead.
Senior reliever Maddex Richardson tossed scoreless innings across the fifth and sixth innings. That came before another sacrifice fly from Bates extended GGC’s lead to 8-5 at the end of the sixth frame. Richardson earned his first win of the season by scattering three hits across three late innings.
Junior Jake Defries connected on a two-run home run over the right field fence in the third inning to tie the game at 3-3.
In the nine-inning opener, four of GGC’s first five batters drew walks to build a quick 2-0 lead. Sophomore Chase Evans followed with a two-RBI single before run-scoring hits from Meguiar and Defries capped the eight-run opening frame.
Senior starting pitcher Kevin Kyle took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and ended the contest by allowing just one hit across six innings to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Meguiar drove in three runs and collected two of the team’s eight hits in the first game of the day.
“It was two different kinds of games," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We created some separation early in the first game, but I appreciate the level of competition shown throughout the second game. It was good to see how the team reacted and competed in a back-and-forth game. Maddex (Richardson) did a great job coming in and shutting down a good team and giving us a chance to win (the second game).”
