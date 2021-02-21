LAWRENCEVILLE – No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College and Lourdes University (Ohio) combined for 55 runs and 57 hits as the Grizzlies swept a Sunday doubleheader 15-10 and 17-13 at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies have won eight straight games and scored 57 runs during four games this weekend.
“It was a huge day for our offense," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We still have things to work on with both sides of the baseball. The at-bats by Nick and Griffin were game-changing. The guys are building confidence throughout the lineup. It was good to see them come through in clutch situations.”
GGC came into Sunday’s first game leading 7-1 after the previous evening’s game was suspended. The hosts scored four unearned runs in the second inning in building the early lead. They would later push across five runs in the seventh inning to close out the victory.
Senior second baseman Kyle Harvey, junior first baseman Tate Kight and junior center fielder Cord Johnson each collected three hits from the bottom of the lineup in the game. Junior right fielder Livingston Morris drove in three runs and tallied three hits to lead the team’s 18-hit offensive attack.
Things got even more wild in the second game, with senior left fielder Griffin Keller connecting on a three-run home runs in the seventh inning to push the Grizzlies ahead 13-12 lead. That came one inning came junior right hander Nick Barnes cleared the bases with a triple down the right field line as GGC regained took a short-lived 9-8 lead.
Lourdes (0-3) scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings before taking a 12-9 lead behind a four-run seventh inning. Gabe Scott scored four runs and Bryce Gargus drove in four runs for the Gray Wolves from northwest Ohio.
GGC added four insurance runs in the eighth inning to close out the productive weekend.
Keller went 3-for-4 with six RBI and scored three runs. Junior shortstop Gabe Howell scored four runs from the leadoff spot in the batting order.
Senior reliever Hunter Caudelle struck out four batters in 2.1 innings to pick up the pitching victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.