LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored 10 of its 19 runs in the second inning for a pair of productive victories, 11-8 and 8-0, against Toccoa Falls College on Thursday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (32-9) used a seven-run second inning to build an 8-0 lead in the opener. The lead grew to 11-1 by the fifth inning before Toccoa Falls (12-22) answered with seven runs in the sixth inning.
Junior Gabe Howell went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs in the game. Fellow junior Austin Bates collected three hits as the Grizzlies tallied 11 hits.
In the second outing, junior Livingston Morris went 4-for-4 with three RBI to lead GGC’s 13-hit offensive attack. The hosts jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind a three-run second inning.
Senior Griffin Keller scored three runs and added two hits. Junior Myles Smith and Howell also recorded two hits in the second contest.
Freshman Gage Williams tossed a one-hitter and struck out seven batters in the seven-inning second game. Junior Kevin Kyle picked up the victory in the first game after completing five quality innings.
