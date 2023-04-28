BUIES CREEK, N.C. — The No. 4-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team extended its winning streak to 13 games behind a pair of victories, 13-2 and 9-0, against Continental Athletic Conference opponent Fisher College (Mass.) Friday afternoon at Campbell University.
The Grizzlies (42-5) hit four home runs, including three clearing the fences in the second contest. At the same time, five pitchers combined to allow just two runs and 11 hits while collecting 25 strikeouts, many in pressure-packed situations.
In the day’s opener, sophomore Caden Smith connected on a 406-foot three-run home run to right field in the second inning. Classmate Braxton Meguiar lined an RBI double to cap a four-run frame to give GGC an early advantage.
The team then pushed two runs across home plate during the third and fourth innings in building a commanding 8-1 lead. Sophomore Joe Quelch legged out an RBI triple and later scored on a ground out by sophomore Brody Parkerson in the third frame.
Junior Ajay Sczepkowski hit a run-scoring double to highlight the scoring in the fourth inning.
That offense helped sophomore starting pitcher Cameron Repetti pick up his 10th win of the season. The right hander scattered four hits and had three strikeouts across five innings. Sophomore left hander Gabe White tossed three scoreless innings in relief, registering six strikeouts to secure his first save of the season.
In the second game, junior Devin Warner opened the first inning with a two-run home run to left-center field. It was his 13th homer of the season.
Meanwhile, the power show continued as Quelch added a two-run home run — his eighth of the season — as part of a four-run fourth inning and Sczepkowski led off the fifth frame with a homer — his school-record 26th of this spring — to give GGC a 7-0 lead.
Junior left hander Tyler Clayton struck out nine batters across five scoreless innings to improve to 7-1 for the season. Sophomore reliever Spencer Rife added six strikeouts and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings.
“I was really excited with how well we pitched today. It was another good team effort. We’re still looking to improve in some areas as we reach the final weekend of the regular season. I liked the way we played and took care of business on the field,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
