Repetti pitch.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Cameron Repetti pitches against Crowley's Ridge on April 14, 2023.

 Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — The No. 4-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team extended its winning streak to 13 games behind a pair of victories, 13-2 and 9-0, against Continental Athletic Conference opponent Fisher College (Mass.) Friday afternoon at Campbell University.

The Grizzlies (42-5) hit four home runs, including three clearing the fences in the second contest. At the same time, five pitchers combined to allow just two runs and 11 hits while collecting 25 strikeouts, many in pressure-packed situations.

