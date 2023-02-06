GGC Grizzlies logo

Georgia Gwinnett College juniors Jon Ponder and Gage Williams have garnered the first Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Hitter and Pitcher of the Week awards for the 2023 season.

Ponder, the Hitter of the Week, made a strong debut for the No. 7-ranked Grizzlies by leading the team with a .375 batting average, scoring four runs and having two stolen bases in winning two games of the season-opening weekend series against Indiana Wesleyan University at the Grizzly Baseball Complex. The outfielder hit a home run in last Friday’s victory.

