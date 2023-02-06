Georgia Gwinnett College juniors Jon Ponder and Gage Williams have garnered the first Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Hitter and Pitcher of the Week awards for the 2023 season.
Ponder, the Hitter of the Week, made a strong debut for the No. 7-ranked Grizzlies by leading the team with a .375 batting average, scoring four runs and having two stolen bases in winning two games of the season-opening weekend series against Indiana Wesleyan University at the Grizzly Baseball Complex. The outfielder hit a home run in last Friday’s victory.
The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native recorded a hit in all three games of the series. Ponder drove in three runs and had a .875 slugging percentage.
Ponder also shined defensively, making a diving catch short of the warning track to end the seventh inning of Saturday’s rubber match of the series. That play kept the Grizzlies ahead by the eventual winning 5-3 score.
Williams, the Pitcher of the Week, was dominant in the Opening Day start by striking out seven batters and scattering three hits across 4.2 inning to pick up the victory. The right hander was making just his third career start.
The Suffolk, Virginia, native has a 1.93 earned run average after his first GGC starting assignment.
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to host No. 24 Taylor University (Ind.) on Friday, February 10, from the Grizzly Baseball Complex, starting at 11 a.m. The Grizzlies will play St. Ambrose University (Iowa) at 6 p.m. that same day.
